Audiomack unveils Top 21 Afrobeats artists of 2021

2021 was a massive year for Afrobeats artists across the globe.

The crossover smash of Wizkid and Tems’ “Essence” helped push African music to the forefront of conversation around the globe, but massive songs from Joeboy, Davido, Fireboy DML, and others kept the momentum going strong.

To end the year, Audiomack has put together a playlist of the top 21 Afrobeats artists of 2021, based on their global streams.

  1. Olamide
  2. Joeboy
  3. Burna Boy
  4. Davido
  5. Omah Lay
  6. Wizkid
  7. Bella Shmurda
  8. Naira Marley
  9. Fireboy DML
  10. Kizz Daniel
  11. Seyi Vibez
  12. Mohbad
  13. Zinoleesky
  14. Chiké
  15. Buju
  16. Barry Jhay
  17. Rema
  18. Timaya
  19. CKay
  20. Balloranking
  21. Patoranking

Check out the playlist and remember to support your favorite Afrobeats acts right on Audiomack.

