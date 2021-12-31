Audiomack unveils Top 21 Afrobeats artists of 2021
2021 was a massive year for Afrobeats artists across the globe.
To end the year, Audiomack has put together a playlist of the top 21 Afrobeats artists of 2021, based on their global streams.
- Olamide
- Joeboy
- Burna Boy
- Davido
- Omah Lay
- Wizkid
- Bella Shmurda
- Naira Marley
- Fireboy DML
- Kizz Daniel
- Seyi Vibez
- Mohbad
- Zinoleesky
- Chiké
- Buju
- Barry Jhay
- Rema
- Timaya
- CKay
- Balloranking
- Patoranking
Check out the playlist and remember to support your favorite Afrobeats acts right on Audiomack.
