Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign

#FeatureByAudiomack - The events had key music industry players in presence and is part of the brand’s recently launched Keep The Beat Going campaign which is aimed at empowering creatives and inspiring listeners to tap into new music from across the continent. The masterclass which preceded the mixer empowered guests such as producers, artistes and label executives with the knowledge on uploading music on Audiomack, monetization and playlisting amongst a range of other key topics.