RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Over the weekend, music streaming platform, Audiomack hosted an industry masterclass and mixer which took place at Wings Complex, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign
Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign

#FeatureByAudiomack - The events had key music industry players in presence and is part of the brand’s recently launched Keep The Beat Going campaign which is aimed at empowering creatives and inspiring listeners to tap into new music from across the continent. The masterclass which preceded the mixer empowered guests such as producers, artistes and label executives with the knowledge on uploading music on Audiomack, monetization and playlisting amongst a range of other key topics.

Recommended articles
Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign
Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign Pulse Nigeria
Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign
Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign Pulse Nigeria
Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign
Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign Pulse Nigeria
Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign
Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign Pulse Nigeria
Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign
Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign Pulse Nigeria

“We are committed to pushing African music forward and our Keep The Beat Going campaign is just one of the many different ways we aim to reinforce that commitment.” said VP of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Audiomack, Jason Johnson.

Guests enjoyed an exciting selection of cocktails from the Limehouse Bar and gourmet food by the The AJ’s Gourment. They were also thrilled with sounds from DeeJay Shawn with Tosan Wilts on the mic.

Relieve the experience with the photos below:

Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign
Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign Pulse Nigeria
Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign
Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign Pulse Nigeria
Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign
Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign Pulse Nigeria
Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign
Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign Pulse Nigeria
Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign
Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign Pulse Nigeria
Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign
Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign Pulse Nigeria
Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign
Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign Pulse Nigeria

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByAudiomack

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Theta’ continues Brymo’s run of impressive albums, albeit with a different approach [Pulse Album Review]

‘Theta’ continues Brymo’s run of impressive albums, albeit with a different approach [Pulse Album Review]

Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign

Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign

I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir Kizz Daniel says

"I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir" Kizz Daniel says

Throwback: Remembering Funke Akindele's Apaadi

Throwback: Remembering Funke Akindele's Apaadi

A ‘Game of Thrones’ sequel based on Jon Snow is in development at HBO

A ‘Game of Thrones’ sequel based on Jon Snow is in development at HBO

Davido gives 5 years scholarship to brilliant Ghanaian student

Davido gives 5 years scholarship to brilliant Ghanaian student

No one wants to intentionally make a bad movie - Stella Damasus

No one wants to intentionally make a bad movie - Stella Damasus

AFRIMA meets ECCAS, UNESCO in Gabon, discusses plans to stimulate Africa's creative economy

AFRIMA meets ECCAS, UNESCO in Gabon, discusses plans to stimulate Africa's creative economy

Kizz Daniel & Tekno drop colorful video for smash hit 'Buga'

Kizz Daniel & Tekno drop colorful video for smash hit 'Buga'

Trending

Billboard announces Wizkid as longest charting African artist, 'Essence' as longest charting African song

Wizkid

"Wizkid and I have been friends for 15 years" Chris Brown says on new single with Wizkid

Chris Brown, Wizkid

Chris Brown to drop new single featuring Wizkid on Friday 17th

Chris Brown & Wizkid (Rap-up)

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Asake, CKay, Davido, Wizkid, Mayorkun, Ruger and others

New Music Friday (Cover: Asake)