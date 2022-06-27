RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Audiomack signs Licensing Agreement with Universal Music Group to expand global footprint in Africa

Adeayo Adebiyi

Audiomack, the artist-first music streaming and discovery platform, and Universal Music Group (UMG), the world-leader in music-based entertainment, on Monday 27th June 2022 announced a new licensing agreement to make UMG content available to Audiomack subscribers across Africa, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

The agreement expands on a previously signed licensing agreement between Audiomack and UMG for the U.S.

With this new expansive agreement, a curated selection of UMG content is now available for Audiomack users in 16 African countries (Algeria, Benin, Cameroon, Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe), as well as the U.K. and Canada. UMG will also provide Audiomack a full catalog offering for its premium subscribers in Africa.

Dave Macli, Audiomack co-founder and CEO, said, “Millions of listeners across Africa, the UK, and Canada use Audiomack every day. Our expanded partnership with UMG helps artists in these regions better connect with their local fans and helps artists around the globe tap into a new audience of discovery-focused music fans.”

Sipho Dlamini, CEO, Universal Music South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa said, “We are excited for more fans across Africa and beyond to have greater access to some of Africa’s most exciting musical talent, as well as UMG’s unrivalled catalog of international superstars and releases. We welcome Audiomack as a partner and look forward to working with them to help strengthen the entire streaming ecosystem in Africa.”

Frank Kacou, Managing Director, Universal Music Africa while commenting on the partnership said, “Working with Audiomack will enable our artists from across the continent to reach wider across both French-speaking Africa and beyond, as well as to build their audiences across Canada, the UK and US. We are excited for the future development of streaming across the continent and to finding great new ways to collaborate together with the team at Audiomack.”

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

