RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' debuts at NO.66 on Billboard 200

Adeayo Adebiyi

In another Landmark feat, Asake's debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' has debuted at NO.66 on the Billboard 200.

Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe
Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe

Details: After dominating 2022 with his hit singles, Asake released his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' which instantly lived up to the hype.

Recommended articles

In another sensational feat, the album made its first entry on the Billboard Album Chart where it debuted at N0.66. This makes it the fourth ever highest charting Nigerian album after Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' which debuted at NO.18, Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' which debuted at NO.28, and Burna Boy's Grammy-winning 'Twice As Tall' which debuted at NO. 54.

Man of the Year: Asake has been in red hot form in 2022 with his songs topping TurnTable Nigeria Top 100 and Apple Music Nigeria Top 100.

Asake's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' also set a new record on Apple Music after becoming the African album with the highest first-day streams and three-day streams respectively.

On Monday, 19th September 2022, he became the first artist in the history of TurnTable Charts to have 7 songs off a single album. All the 12 songs on the album also occupied the top 12 spots on Apple Music Nigeria in the first 48 hours of its release.

With the success it has recorded so far, its debut on the Billboard 200 doesn't come as a surprise.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asake's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' debuts at NO.66 on Billboard 200

Asake's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' debuts at NO.66 on Billboard 200

BBNaija 7: Chichi selects Daniella & Phyna for finale spot

BBNaija 7: Chichi selects Daniella & Phyna for finale spot

BBNaija 7: Chichi wins penultimate Head of House games

BBNaija 7: Chichi wins penultimate Head of House games

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 9)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 9)

Idahams offers interesting fragments of himself in 'Truth, Love & Confessions'

Idahams offers interesting fragments of himself in 'Truth, Love & Confessions'

'I am not getting married, I don't have a fiancee' - BBNaija's Kiddwaya clears air about relationship status

'I am not getting married, I don't have a fiancee' - BBNaija's Kiddwaya clears air about relationship status

Dammy Krane demands payment from Davido for his contribution on 'Pere'

Dammy Krane demands payment from Davido for his contribution on 'Pere'

Smirnoff infiltrates Big Brother Naija

Smirnoff infiltrates Big Brother Naija

Carter Efe vs Berri Tiga: Gains & Losses [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Carter Efe vs Berri Tiga: Gains & Losses [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Asake

Nigeria's Asake makes Apple Music history

Trippie Redd, Portable

American rapper Trippie Redd texts Portable for possible collaboration

AFRIMA 2022 NOMINEES

AFRIMA unveils Nominee List for 2022 edition [See Full Nominee List]

Mr May D, Davido, KDDO, Niniola, Mayorkun

Who did it first?: The battle over the importation of Amapiano