Asake's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' debuts at NO.66 on Billboard 200

In another sensational feat, the album made its first entry on the Billboard Album Chart where it debuted at N0.66. This makes it the fourth ever highest charting Nigerian album after Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' which debuted at NO.18, Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' which debuted at NO.28, and Burna Boy's Grammy-winning 'Twice As Tall' which debuted at NO. 54.

Man of the Year: Asake has been in red hot form in 2022 with his songs topping TurnTable Nigeria Top 100 and Apple Music Nigeria Top 100.

Asake's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' also set a new record on Apple Music after becoming the African album with the highest first-day streams and three-day streams respectively.

On Monday, 19th September 2022, he became the first artist in the history of TurnTable Charts to have 7 songs off a single album. All the 12 songs on the album also occupied the top 12 spots on Apple Music Nigeria in the first 48 hours of its release.