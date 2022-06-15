"I can't wait to share my first ever album with the world" Asake says as he teases debut album

Since the release of his debut EP 'Ololade Asake,' the YBNL signee has enjoyed huge success. He is the first artist to get two NO. 1 singles on Turntable Top 50 with his debut project.

Similarly, his recent release 'Palazzo' on which he was featured by DJ Spinall has enjoyed huge buzz and acclaim. The follows the success of his Burna Boy assisted 'Sungba' remix and this fine run has made Asake one of Nigeria's hottest artists at the moment.