Asake gives shoutout to Olamide for co-writing latest single 'Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rave of the moment Asake has took to his Twitter to publicly thank his label chief and Afrobeats Megastar Olamide for co-writing his new single 'Peace Be Unto You (PBUY).'

Asake, Olamide
Asake, Olamide

In a tweet posted in the morning of Friday 17th June 2022, Asake acknowledged Olamide's contribution to his latest release. "Shoutout to broski @Olamide for cowriting PBHU" the tweet reads.

Asake's public show of gratitude will be welcomed as more artists are beginning to publicly acknowledged song writers. 'Peace Be Unto You' is already off the a great start reaching the Apple Music Nigeria Top 100 in its first few hours of release.

Asake is having a fine run and 'PBUY' is set to kick him into the next gear of his success.

Asake gives shoutout to Olamide for co-writing latest single 'Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)

