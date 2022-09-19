RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fans react as Asake teases new song 10 days after dropping debut album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rave of the moment and red hot artist Asake has shocked fans as he released the teaser for yet another new single.

Details: Rave of the moment Asake took to his social media to tease a new track which has generated both shock and excitement from fans.

The teaser was posted on Sunday, 18th September 2022 and it comes as a surprise as Asake released his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' on September 8th, 2022 which is just 10 days ago.

Fans react: The teaser was met with both excitement and surprise by fans many of whom expected that Asake will take his foot off the pedal after releasing successive hit songs and topping it with his record-breaking debut album.

'Loaded' by African Bad Gyal X Mr. Money: The teaser indicates a collaboration between Tiwa Savage and Asake.

For now, Asake has dominated 2022 with his music and his debut album has reinforced his dominance. Hence it's too much trouble for him to lend his talents in helping other artists to score a number one single.

