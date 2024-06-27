Asake, Ruger, and BNXN thrill audience at Afronation Portugal

On June 26, 2024, Afronation kicked off its 2024 stop in Portugal where Afrobeats stars treated the audience to a collection of their hit singles.

Among the stars that performed on the opening day were Ruger and BNXN who thrilled fans with their hit singles while performing their hit collaboration 'Romeo Must Die' off their joint EP 'RnB'.

Ruger treated the audience to his new singles 'Luv Again' and 'Make Way' while BNXN also performed his hit record 'Gwagwalada' and his collaboration with Pheelz 'Finesse'.

Era-defining superstar Asake headlined the opening day and delivered an electrifying performance of his hit songs. Asake performed the full version of his highly anticipated single 'Fuji Extravaganza' which is expected to be in his upcoming album 'Lungu Boy'.

During his performance, Asake was joined on stage by British chart-topping rapper Central Cee for a performance of their new single 'Wave'.

Afronation 2024 Portugal will run from June 26 - June 28 with headline performances from record-making Afrobeats superstar Rema and British hip hop star J Hus.

Other artists lined up for the 3-day festival include Nigerian stars Omah Lay, Flavour, Tyla, Seyi Vibez, Odumodublvck, South African sensation Tyla, and Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz.