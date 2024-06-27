ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake, Ruger, and BNXN thrill audience at Afronation Portugal

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats stars shine at Afronation Portugal 2024.

Asake, Ruger, and BNXN thrill audience at Afronation Portugal
Asake, Ruger, and BNXN thrill audience at Afronation Portugal

Recommended articles

On June 26, 2024, Afronation kicked off its 2024 stop in Portugal where Afrobeats stars treated the audience to a collection of their hit singles.

Among the stars that performed on the opening day were Ruger and BNXN who thrilled fans with their hit singles while performing their hit collaboration 'Romeo Must Die' off their joint EP 'RnB'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruger treated the audience to his new singles 'Luv Again' and 'Make Way' while BNXN also performed his hit record 'Gwagwalada' and his collaboration with Pheelz 'Finesse'.

Era-defining superstar Asake headlined the opening day and delivered an electrifying performance of his hit songs. Asake performed the full version of his highly anticipated single 'Fuji Extravaganza' which is expected to be in his upcoming album 'Lungu Boy'.

During his performance, Asake was joined on stage by British chart-topping rapper Central Cee for a performance of their new single 'Wave'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afronation 2024 Portugal will run from June 26 - June 28 with headline performances from record-making Afrobeats superstar Rema and British hip hop star J Hus.

Other artists lined up for the 3-day festival include Nigerian stars Omah Lay, Flavour, Tyla, Seyi Vibez, Odumodublvck, South African sensation Tyla, and Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz.

The Afronation's Amapiano stage will be headlined by hitmakers Focalistic, Tyler ICU, Uncle Waffles, Young Stunna, Mellow & Sleazy, and Major League DJz among other stars leading the global exportation of Amapiano.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are 10 times Nigerian artists have made songs about their hood

Here are 10 times Nigerian artists have made songs about their hood

NFVCB warns filmmakers, skit makers against content that depicts same-sex relations

NFVCB warns filmmakers, skit makers against content that depicts same-sex relations

Asake, Ruger, and BNXN thrill audience at Afronation Portugal

Asake, Ruger, and BNXN thrill audience at Afronation Portugal

Actress Osas Ighodaro says that she can spend ₦1 million in a day

Actress Osas Ighodaro says that she can spend ₦1 million in a day

Olamide brings YBNL together for his 10th project 'Ikigai'

Olamide brings YBNL together for his 10th project 'Ikigai'

Afrobeat meets Reggae as Seun Kuti & Damian Marley release historic single 'Dey'

Afrobeat meets Reggae as Seun Kuti & Damian Marley release historic single 'Dey'

The purpose of marriage is not to give you happiness - ID Cabasa

The purpose of marriage is not to give you happiness - ID Cabasa

I'm working on myself - Don Jazzy opens up on why he hasn't remarried

I'm working on myself - Don Jazzy opens up on why he hasn't remarried

What Nollywood mystery films can learn from 2005's 'Owó Ẹ̀jẹ̀'

What Nollywood mystery films can learn from 2005's 'Owó Ẹ̀jẹ̀'

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Victony releases debut album 'Stubborn' with guest features from Asake, Shallipopi

Victony releases debut album 'Stubborn' with guest features from Asake, Shallipopi

Rema & Shallipopi release historic hit collaboration 'Benin Boys'

Rema & Shallipopi celebrate their culture in historic hit collaboration 'Benin Boys'

Davido hops on the remix of hit single 'Ogechi' in honour of wife Chioma

Davido hops on the remix of hit single 'Ogechi' in honour of wife Chioma

Is numbers obsession negatively impacting the Nigerian music industry?

Is numbers obsession negatively impacting the Nigerian music industry?