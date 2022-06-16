'PBUY' samples the viral video of a traffic policewoman shouting that she was being driven to an unknown destination. Asake had earlier posted the snippet of the single on social media and it received mixed reactions with some listeners claiming it sounded similar to his previous single 'Palazzo.'
Asake drops new single 'Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)'
Red hot Afrobeats sensation Asake has released a new single he calls 'Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)' The single along with the visuals was released on Thursday 16th June 2022.
From his latest single, Asake has displayed a desire to employ internet virality with the aim of generating social media buzz. And 'PBUY' is Asake's way of building on the momentum which according to him should be leading to an album soon.
