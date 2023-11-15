Asake releases 'Lonely At The Top' remix featuring H.E.R

In furthering his domination of the soundscape, Asake has themed up with Grammy and Academy Award winner H.E.R for the remix of his chart-topping hit single 'Lonely At The Top'.

The remix released on November 15, 2023, comes off the back of the song's record-breaking chart-topping run in Nigeria where it set a new 13 weeks record as the longest number 1 song on TurnTable Top 100.

Featuring H.E.R on the remix suggests that Asake intends to replicate the Nigerian success of 'Lonely At The Top' internationally.

The single which talks about the loneliness, emptiness, and distrust that comes from success is one of the songs off Asake's sophomore album 'Work of Art'. The single became an instant fan favourite after gaining traction on TikTok and gradually spreading to other platforms.

Asake has enjoyed an impressive 2023 that has made him one of Afrobeats' most sought-after artists. After releasing his sophomore album, the sensation superstar wowed fans by selling out the O2 Arena.