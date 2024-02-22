ADVERTISEMENT
Asake says he genuinely loves Seyi Vibez's hit song

Adeayo Adebiyi

Asake is in love with Seyi Vibez's 'Different Pattern'.

Asake is in love with Seyi Vibez's 'Different Pattern'
Asake is in love with Seyi Vibez's 'Different Pattern'

In a rather surprising turn of events that will surely excite fans, Asake shared on his Instagram story that he genuinely loves Seyi Vibez's hit song 'Different Pattern'.

"Genuinely love @seyi_vibez 'Different Pattern," Asake shared on his Instagram story on February 22, 2024, in a post that showed that there's no bad blood between the two stars.

Asake's entrance into the mainstream in January 2022 saw him deliver a blend of Afrobeats, Fuji music, and hip-hop for exciting neo-fuji music that captivated listeners. Later in the same year, Seyi Vibez broke into the mainstream with his hit single 'Chance' which carried notable similarities to Asake's 'Organise'.

While Asake's music is sonically underscored by Fuji music which is a type of Yoruba indigenous music, Seyi Vibez's music was defined by Apala which is another variant of Yoruba indigenous music.

The deployment of White garment church music and exploration of hip-hop were common denominators that invariably led to comparisons from fans.

Seyi Vibez has previously stated that he was cool with Asake after he was asked if there was any animosity between them. Asake's post about Seyi Vibez's 'Different Pattern' off the 'NAHAMciaga' EP is further proof that all is well between both artists and perhaps a future collaboration might be a possibility.

