Artist: Asake
Asake continues red hot form with new single 'Terminator'
Afrobeats rave of the moment Asake has released a new single he calls 'Terminator'.
Recommended articles
Song Title: Terminator
Genre: Amapiano, Afrobeats
Date of Release: August 18, 2022
Producer: Magicsticks
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 36 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: YBNL/EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: Asake's talent has defined 2022 with his singles laying the template for type of music that is considered hits. After dishing out successive hit songs, Asake continues his sensational from with new single 'Terminator'.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng