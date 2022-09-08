Artist: Asake
Asake drops debut album 'Mr Money With The Vibe'
Rave of the moment Asake has released his debut album called 'Mr. Money With Vibe.'
Album Title: Mr Money With The Vibe
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: September 8, 2022
Producer: Magicsticks
Song Art:
Length: 3o minutes 11 seconds
Features: TWO - Russ, Burna Boy
Label: YBNL NATION/EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: Asake is the man of the year as far as music goes in Afrobeats. His songs has set the template for hits in 2022 and his debut year is unprecedented in the history of Afrobeats. After chart topping singles and mind blowing performances, Asake has released his debut album which is an incredible debut from the Man of the Year.
