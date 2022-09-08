RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake drops debut album 'Mr Money With The Vibe'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rave of the moment Asake has released his debut album called 'Mr. Money With Vibe.'

Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe
Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe

Artist: Asake

Album Title: Mr Money With The Vibe

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: September 8, 2022

Producer: Magicsticks

Song Art:

Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe Tracklist
Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe Tracklist Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3o minutes 11 seconds

Features: TWO - Russ, Burna Boy

Label: YBNL NATION/EMPIRE

Details/Takeaway: Asake is the man of the year as far as music goes in Afrobeats. His songs has set the template for hits in 2022 and his debut year is unprecedented in the history of Afrobeats. After chart topping singles and mind blowing performances, Asake has released his debut album which is an incredible debut from the Man of the Year.

STREAM HERE

