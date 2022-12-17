ADVERTISEMENT
Asake 'devastated' as O2 incident claims one life

Babatunde Lawal

Two other women remain in a critical condition following the tragic incident at Brixton Academy

Asake
Asake

Asake has released a heartbreaking statement announcing the death of one of the injured people from his O2 show, Rebecca Ikumelo.

During his sold-out show on December 15, at the O2 Academy Brixton, the singer was forced to cancel his show midway through as many fans who didn't have tickets tried to forcefully gain access to the show.

It was reported that eight people had been taken to the hospital, with four in a critical condition, after the crush at the event in London.

Earlier today, December 27, 2022, the singer released a statement announcing the unfortunate passing of one of the injured people, Ikumelo.

The Metropolitan Police said Ikumelo, from Newham, east London, died in hospital in morning of the same day.

In Asake's statement, he expressed his condolences to her family and wrote that he had been in touch with them.

"I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo who was in a critical condition since Thursday has sadly passed away, My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so," he wrote.

He continued: "I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening. My team and I are still awaiting the full debrief back from the Venue management and the Police to determine what exactly led to all the disruption caused and ultimately to Rebecca’s passing."

As of today, reports state that two more women, ages 21 and 23, are currently fighting for their lives after the crowd crush.

The police are currently investigating the incident and Asake urged anyone with relevant information relating to the incident to contact the Metropolitan Police.

The show, which was abandoned halfway through, was the third of three sold-out shows the Nigerian singer had performed in Brixton.

Pulse's sincerest condolences are with the family of the deceased.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
