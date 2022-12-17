ADVERTISEMENT
Asake Dec 22 Day completely sold out! Additional Asake MMWTV Day added

Mr Money With The Vibe, ASAKE sold out his London show in minutes creating speculation that his first headlining homeland performance would be a fast sell-out, and FLYTIME FEST confirms the predictions to be true - ASAKE’S first homeland performance presented by FFF2022, DECEMBER 22 ‘22 is SOLD OUT.

Mr Money With the Vibe, VIP tickets and Table tickets are officially SOLD OUT.

DAY 1, Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged featuring CRAIG DAVID & 20+ PERFORMING ARTISTS & DAY 4, StarBoy Live WIZKID dates are following close behind in fast-selling tickets.

Brought to you by FIRST BANK, FFF2022 proudly announces, Mr Money With The Vibe 2 (MMWTV2)| Asake, DEC 23’ 2022 | Eko Convention Center, Lagos.

Tickets to the newly released MMWTV2 for FFF2022 and remaining DAY 1 (PEPSI RHYTHM UNPLUGGED CRAIG DAVID & 20+ PERFORMING ARTISTS) & DAY 4 (WIZKID, STARBOY LIVE) tickets are available *ONLY on the official FFF2022 ticketing website. (INSERT LINK tickets.flytimefest.com) Tables are on sale at The Concierge Company | 08180222111 | tables@conciergecompany.net.

The FFF2022 experience not only includes award-winning and chart-topping talent, it includes the newly-activated retail experience, FLY VILLAGE - EAT.SHOP.PLAY. An experiential kaleidoscope of food, drink and culture related vendors exclusive to the Flyest audience this December.

FFF2022 Program Curators encourage our audiences, fans and alike to avoid disappointment and make timely purchases of OFFICIAL tickets. (No physical tickets are available at Eko Convention Center, or elsewhere) * Flutterwave Flytime Fest 2022 will not honour tickets sold by unauthorised sellers and 3rd parties

DON’T MISS A BEAT, EVERYTHING FLY!

Keep up to date with @Flytimefest on social media on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

FLUTTERWAVE FLYTIME FEST 2022 is proudly brought to you by our long-term partners, new Flytime family and Media partnerships. Flutterwave, Baba Ijebu, Pepsi, First Bank, Martell, Heineken, Desperados, Star Radler, Magicline Films, Road14 Studios, Pulse, Business Day, The Beat 99.9FM, Culture Custodian and Lagos Weekender.

