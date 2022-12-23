Asake dazzles fans at Flytime Fest Day 2

The sold-out show was the first day of Asake's headlining performance at the Flytime Fest and it was the most electrifying concert as Asake dazzled fans with a selection of his hit songs.

The show started right on time at 10 PM with different emerging artists warming the crowd. Star Disc Jockeys DJ TGarbs and DJ Obi also thrill the fans with their mixes.

Nigerian American singer Rotimi also performed as he delivered some of his classic and new hits.

Asake took to the stage at the stroke of midnight opening his set with a sonorous performance of his single 'Dull'.

Asake and Alternate Sound Band then proceeded to deliver multiple hit songs that had the audience singing along before he took a break midway into the show to have a one-minute silence in the honor of those who lost their lives at the stampede that occurred at his show in Brixton Arena, London.

Asake brought out his label mate Fireboy with whom he performed 'Bandana' which turned out to be one of the highlights for the night.

After one hour and 30 minutes of a captivating performance, Asake wrapped up the show with his single 'Joha' while being assisted by the collection of colorfully dressed back up dancers.