ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake dazzles fans at Flytime Fest Day 2

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rave of the moment and the most in-demand Afrobeats artist of 2022 Asake dazzled fans on the 1st day of his headline show at Flytime Fest Lagos.

Asake
Asake

Details: On Thursday 22nd December 2022, the gorgeously decorated hall of the Eko Hotel was filled to capacity with the VVIP and VIPs all placed in comfortable positions and chairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The sold-out show was the first day of Asake's headlining performance at the Flytime Fest and it was the most electrifying concert as Asake dazzled fans with a selection of his hit songs.

The show started right on time at 10 PM with different emerging artists warming the crowd. Star Disc Jockeys DJ TGarbs and DJ Obi also thrill the fans with their mixes.

Nigerian American singer Rotimi also performed as he delivered some of his classic and new hits.

Asake took to the stage at the stroke of midnight opening his set with a sonorous performance of his single 'Dull'.

Asake and Alternate Sound Band then proceeded to deliver multiple hit songs that had the audience singing along before he took a break midway into the show to have a one-minute silence in the honor of those who lost their lives at the stampede that occurred at his show in Brixton Arena, London.

Asake brought out his label mate Fireboy with whom he performed 'Bandana' which turned out to be one of the highlights for the night.

After one hour and 30 minutes of a captivating performance, Asake wrapped up the show with his single 'Joha' while being assisted by the collection of colorfully dressed back up dancers.

Fans who attended the show left satisfied and eager for the second day.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe celebrate wedding anniversary in adorable style

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe celebrate wedding anniversary in adorable style

Asake dazzles fans at Flytime Fest Day 2

Asake dazzles fans at Flytime Fest Day 2

Uche Odoh on the 9-year journey to her award-winning film 'Hell Ride' [Pulse Interview]

Uche Odoh on the 9-year journey to her award-winning film 'Hell Ride' [Pulse Interview]

7 social media challenges of the year [Pulse Picks 2022]

7 social media challenges of the year [Pulse Picks 2022]

The Balvenie celebrates exceptional craftsmanship in Nollywood

The Balvenie celebrates exceptional craftsmanship in Nollywood

Basketmouth announces the end of his 12-year marriage

Basketmouth announces the end of his 12-year marriage

Regina Daniels pens affectionate birthday message for husband's 62nd birthday

Regina Daniels pens affectionate birthday message for husband's 62nd birthday

Top 10 Songs of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Top 10 Songs of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Fast-rising Ibadan comedian Peteru passes away

Fast-rising Ibadan comedian Peteru passes away

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian music star David Davido Adeleke [Instagram/Davido]

Davido steps out for the World Cup's closing performance in Qatar

Nigerian music star Asake [Instagram/Asake]

Asake breaks silence after O2 incident leaves 4 injured

Gabrille Hutchinson

Another casualty recorded from the stampede at Asake's Brixton concert

Burna Boy

Burna Boy is Boomplay, Apple Music, and Spotify No. 1 artist of 2022