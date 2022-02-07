RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asa joins Spotify EQUAL Music Programme as ambassador of the month

The Paris-born Nigerian singer and songwriter fuses Indie-Pop, Soul, Jazz, Afrobeats and R&B to deliver soul-blazing, chart-topping rhythms that are revered globally.

Multi-platinum selling singer, Asa, is the latest Spotify EQUAL Africa Music Programme ambassador of the month. This announcement follows the release of her most recent single, “Mayana”, which was featured on the cover of Spotify’s EQUAL Africa playlist in December 2021.

In line with Spotify’s bid to promote gender equality in the music industry and showcase influential female musicians, the global streaming platform welcomes Asa to join the EQUAL programme’s list of formidable African women making waves in music.

“Through the EQUAL Music Programme, we continue to amplify the work of women creators by offering our resources and creating opportunities for these artists. We’re proud to showcase Asa, who is well known and loved for her boundless ability to create her own world through music, with timeless vocals and themes that capture the emotions of a generation,” says Spotify’s Head of Music for sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu.

The “Jailer” crooner has been a huge inspiration to alternative and contemporary African artists, both on the African continent and the world for over 15 years since the debut of her first platinum-selling self-titled album, Asa, with its discography oozing Africanism and soul. The music of Asa is best defined as a timeless classic, with a charismatic, daring and evolutionary style.

“I’m honoured to be the Spotify EQUAL ambassador of the month. It’s great to be part of something like this -- a movement that’s new yet has always been. It’s beautiful when we are celebrated and recognised for contributions to music and art over the years. In the lead-up to the release of my album ‘V’, this is awesome,” says Asa.

Asa’s track “Mayana” will lead the EQUAL Africa playlist and feature on the EQUAL Global playlist.

