Asa demands 300 million naira from Tempoe & Joeboy over copyright infringement

Pulse Nigeria

According to the letter, the Lawyers representing Asa stated that the song's composition was created by Asa in a recording session with Tempoe which took place on 22nd, September 2020. It further stated their client didn't grant permission for Joeboy and Tempoe to utilize said composition.

Asa's lawyers demanded that the song be taken off all DSPs within 24 hours of receiving the letter. In addition to this, they also demanded that Joeboy and Tempoe address an apology to their client for the copyright breach while seizing any and all further infringements.

As a remedy for the damages, Asa is seeking 300,000,000 naira in damages as well as a 60% cut of the split sheet.

Joeboy reacts to the Letter: Joeboy appears to have received the news with relative ease as he dares Asa and her lawyers to do their worse.

On his Instagram story, he posted the letter with the caption "LOL (Laugh out loud)".

Pulse Nigeria

He further indicated that he won't take the claim lying down as he insists that his calm demeanor should not be taken for weakness. "Cos I dey always do love and light you think sey I be soft meat," he posted on his Instagram story.

Pulse Nigeria

48 hours after receiving the letter, there was yet no word from Asa's lawyers and Joeboy dared them to do something. "You said I have 24 hours, it's been 48 hours, do something," he posted.

Payback from Asa: Readers will remember that Pulse reported that Tempoe had earlier instituted an action against Asa, P.Prime, Platoon Limited, and Rue 11 over copyright infringement for 'IDG' featuring Wizkid and 'Love Me or Give Me Red Wine' off her 2022 album 'V'.

It's unclear to what extent Asa's copyright was infringed upon in Joeboy's 'Contour' and if Joeboy and Tempoe were aware of the infringement.