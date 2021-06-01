RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asa is set to be near you in the UK in October

On May 29, 2021, Nigerian star, Asa announced her three-city UK tour.

From October 3 to October 7, 2021, Asa will be in London, Birmingham (October 6) and Manchester (October 7).

This will mark a major coup for Asa who will be active since her YouTube Stay At Home performance in 2020. She also recently featured on Tay Iwar's EP while she has been recording with Wurld.

