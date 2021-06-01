Asa is set to be near you in the UK in October
This will mark a major coup for Asa who will be active since her YouTube Stay At Home performance in 2020.
Recommended articles
From October 3 to October 7, 2021, Asa will be in London, Birmingham (October 6) and Manchester (October 7).
This will mark a major coup for Asa who will be active since her YouTube Stay At Home performance in 2020. She also recently featured on Tay Iwar's EP while she has been recording with Wurld.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng