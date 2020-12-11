As we wrap up a tough year, Yemi Love returns with Christmas cheer

No doubt, this year has been a challenging year for most. As it draws to a close, Soul Singer Yemi Love (who began her career as Ibiyemi) announces her return while spreading some much needed Christmas joy.

The talented vocalist, who built a devoted fan base with singles such as ‘Can You Love Me?’, critically acclaimed ‘Don’t Leave Me’ and ‘Ore’ has announced that we can expect an EP in 2021.

Yemi Love, who took time off work to start a family, shared her excitement to return to full time music.

“There have been so many changes in the time I have been away, a husband, son, even a new name. But some things never change - I never stopped creating music. I love my fans and I’m so excited to share the new sound”

In the meantime, enjoy Yemi Love’s offering of the Classic Nigerian Christmas Carol- ‘Gbo Ohun’.

Seasons Greetings!

YEMI LOVE is a talented singer-songwriter with a distinctive, rich, and soulful voice loved by connoisseurs of urban soul. A unique vocal talent whose childhood exposure to diverse musical genres ranging from calypso and jazz to juju, folk, and soul, and music greats such as Mary J. Blige, Lauryn Hill, Tracy Chapman, and the legendary Stevie Wonder, is evident in her melodic delivery and vocal versatility.

Yemi Love remains a soul singer who continuously delivers music that connects with both the young and old—with an international sound that proudly represents traditional roots.

