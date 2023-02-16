ADVERTISEMENT
ARTSPLIT’s maiden MusicSplit auction ends with the successful debut of King Perryy's Continental Playlist

ARTSPLIT, the ground-breaking alternative investment platform, has concluded its first-ever MusicSplit auction with the successful launch of "Continental Playlist" by King Perryy.

Investors in MusicSplit got to experience the Extended Play first hand at the star-studded King Perryy’s Listening Party hosted by ARTSPLIT and attended by fans, music industry enthusiasts and African music producers at the Rooftop of Boardroom Apartments on Friday, 10 February, 2023.

The highly anticipated premiere of "Continental Playlist" celebrated the artist’s success and great music. Investors were encouraged to continue streaming the Continental Playlist and share it with their network to maximise their earnings. The more the EP is streamed, the more the investors earn from their investments, making MusicSplit a high-yielding asset for music lovers.

Continental Playlist by King Perryy is the first project to benefit from ARTSPLIT's MusicSplit collaboration with music service companies M.A.D Solutions and ENGAGE. The EP features guest appearances from top artists such as 1da Banton, Tekno, Victony, and Ria Sean and is a compilation of 7 mellifluous tracks. King Perryy shares postcards from a world that is difficult to face and even more difficult to ignore, song by song. And those same ideas animate his verses, but he also takes time to revel in the immense joy of his meteoric rise.

MusicSplit allows fans to invest in the success of their favourite musicians by taking the estimated value of a music project (Eps, LPs, and Albums) and dividing it into 100,000 units (or Splits) to allow these fans and music lovers to finance it and profit from their investments.

Fans who have missed the opportunity to invest and buy splits on the primary market can do so on the Secondary Market or sell the ones they own for a profit on the ARTSPLIT app.

Join the new music economy on ARTSPLIT and remain updated on the latest offerings by clicking HERE.

#FeatureByARTSPLIT

