ArkxD drops new defining project 'Failure Got Tired of Me (FGTM)'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising music sensation ArkxD has dropped a new defining album he calls ‘Failure Got Tired of Me (FGTM)'

Album Title: Failure Got Tired of Me (FGTM)

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: September 5th, 2022

Producer: Unknown

Song Art:

Arkxd - ‘Failure Got Tired of Me (FGTM)'
Arkxd - ‘Failure Got Tired of Me (FGTM)' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 27 minutes

Features: NONE

Label: ArkxD

Details/Takeaway: After three singles from the teased mixtape were released, the understated yet pacy B-side creative Arkxd is set to establish his mark on the scene by dropping his official debut musical project ‘Failure Got Tired of Me’ (FGTM).

The 11-track project brings together projects created between 2017 and 2021, a period in his life which Arkxd vividly captures in the tape. It is a story about life, school, family, struggles, and high points. A really modern and distinctive blending of lyrical rap and narrative.

The tape's lead song titled ‘CannaBliss’ which was released back in January and received positive reviews, helped raise awareness of the company. The tape's opening track, 'Double Back,' is slamming! The beginning of a long ascent to pure good music.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi

