Artist: Camdioh
ArkxD drops new defining project 'Failure Got Tired of Me (FGTM)'
Rising music sensation ArkxD has dropped a new defining album he calls ‘Failure Got Tired of Me (FGTM)'
Read Also
Album Title: Failure Got Tired of Me (FGTM)
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: September 5th, 2022
Producer: Unknown
Song Art:
Length: 27 minutes
Features: NONE
Label: ArkxD
Details/Takeaway: After three singles from the teased mixtape were released, the understated yet pacy B-side creative Arkxd is set to establish his mark on the scene by dropping his official debut musical project ‘Failure Got Tired of Me’ (FGTM).
The 11-track project brings together projects created between 2017 and 2021, a period in his life which Arkxd vividly captures in the tape. It is a story about life, school, family, struggles, and high points. A really modern and distinctive blending of lyrical rap and narrative.
The tape's lead song titled ‘CannaBliss’ which was released back in January and received positive reviews, helped raise awareness of the company. The tape's opening track, 'Double Back,' is slamming! The beginning of a long ascent to pure good music.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng