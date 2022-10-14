ArkxD drops new defining project 'Failure Got Tired of Me (FGTM)'

Album Title: Failure Got Tired of Me (FGTM)

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: September 5th, 2022

Producer: Unknown

Song Art:

Pulse Nigeria

Length: 27 minutes

Features: NONE

Label: ArkxD

Details/Takeaway: After three singles from the teased mixtape were released, the understated yet pacy B-side creative Arkxd is set to establish his mark on the scene by dropping his official debut musical project ‘Failure Got Tired of Me’ (FGTM).

The 11-track project brings together projects created between 2017 and 2021, a period in his life which Arkxd vividly captures in the tape. It is a story about life, school, family, struggles, and high points. A really modern and distinctive blending of lyrical rap and narrative.