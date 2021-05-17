AQ to release a new album this week
At this time, the title of the album is unknown but it's set to be a follow-up to his Headies-winning album, God's Engineering.
On his Instagram, the 100 Crowns boss wrote that, "I had to take off the suits for this one, New Album out this Friday, 21/05/21... Stay with me please."
