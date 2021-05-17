RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

AQ to release a new album this week

Authors:

Motolani Alake

At this time, its title and length is unknown.

AQ exists Chocolate City, partners with Africori. (Cordless)

On May 17, 2021, Headies-winning Nigerian rapper, AQ announced that he was set to release his another album.

Recommended articles

At this time, the title of the album is unknown but it's set to be a follow-up to his Headies-winning album, God's Engineering.

On his Instagram, the 100 Crowns boss wrote that, "I had to take off the suits for this one, New Album out this Friday, 21/05/21... Stay with me please."

At this time, its title and length is unknown.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido celebrates 1st daughter Imade on her 6th birthday

How to handle anxiety

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Driver carrying dead body dies in an accident at Botokrom

Frank Akpan says he killed Iniobong Umoren with a voltage stabilizer

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

This bride wore the most unconventional wedding dress on her big day and it was beautiful

7 easy ways to treat premature ejaculation naturally