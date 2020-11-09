Details: Earlier in the year, this song dropped as part of AQ's critically-acclaimed album, 'God's Engineering.'

The song is a stark documentation of all sides to AQ's life and his introverted tendencies. In this video, AQ who has been a hustler all his life projects his new life as an executive, complete with a corporate look that feels suited to the Roc Nation Brunch. He then celebrates his new endorsement with Teeling Whiskey.

It's an amazing story as AQ goes from his rapper name to Gilbert Bani.

Artist: AQ

Song title: Intro-Vert

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap, Conscious

Date of release: November 9, 2020

Album: God's Engineering

Producer: BeatsByJayy

Video Director: Imoh Umoren

Label: 100 Crowns/Cordless

You can watch the video below;