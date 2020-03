Artist: AQ featuring Oxlade

Song Title: You Must Feel Am

Genre: Afrobeats, Hip-Hop, R&B

Album: God's Engineering

Date of release: March 13, 2020

Label: 100 Crowns/Cordless

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: 'Feel Am' is a wide view on things worth the attention of the average Nigerian. The beat is afro-pop with the soul of Hip-Hop.

