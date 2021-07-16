April Maey releases new single, 'Sweatshirt'
April Maey has garnered over 1 million streams across digital service providers. Update all playlists, April Maey is headed straight to the top.
Date: July 16, 2021
Song Title: Sweatshirt
Artist: April Maey
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: TBA
Album: TBD
Video Director: TBA
Label: TBD
You can play the song below;
