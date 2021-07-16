RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

April Maey releases new single, 'Sweatshirt'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

April Maey has garnered over 1 million streams across digital service providers. Update all playlists, April Maey is headed straight to the top.

April Maey releases new single, 'Sweatshirt.' (TBD)

Details/Takeaway: 'Sweatshirt' is a carefree Hip-Hop-influenced song in which April Maey expresses herself to the world. Sweatshirt is a daring but expressive tune because who cares if you wear a sweatshirt when it’s 41 degrees outside, or if you wear sunglasses at a nightclub. Be you and be true to who you are.

Recommended articles

April Maey has garnered over 1 million streams across digital service providers. Update all playlists, April Maey is headed straight to the top.

Date: July 16, 2021

Song Title: Sweatshirt

Artist: April Maey

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: TBA

Album: TBD

Video Director: TBA

Label: TBD

You can play the song below;

April Maey - Sweatshirt (Official Music Video)

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alpha P is a sprung lover boy on 'Oh No'

April Maey releases new single, 'Sweatshirt'

Specdo releases banging new single, 'Ginger'

Mohbad releases a new single, 'Feel Good'

Akiriko releases single titled "Loose Guard'

Tonto Dikeh compares her body before and after plastic surgery

Stephanie Benson leaves fans drooling over photos of her daughters and their lovers

Here's a first look at Biodun Stephen's 'A Simple Lie'

Annie Idibia's 'Adventures of Nkoyo' to premiere this July