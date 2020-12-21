Singer and songwriter April Maey presents the Acoustic version of her sophomore EP 'Ticket to Anywhere'. This EP represents April Maey’s vocal diversity in the sense that she’s willing to drift between multiple genres and creative processes.

April Maey's songs turn intimate and true tales into poignant examinations of our relationships and the notion of identity.

Focus Track 'Christmas Morning' expresses April Maey’s strong lyrical composition as a singer/songwriter as she expresses herself in multi-dynamic ways. 'Christmas Morning' features Citymonstar. April Maey has garnered over 1 million streams across digital service providers.

You can play the song below;