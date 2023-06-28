The Dotty Show's Clique Special to feature music from Odumodu Blvck & Black Sherif

On the last Wednesday of each month Dotty hosts a special feature on her Worldwide Wednesdays show dedicated to the hottest sounds from around Africa.

“It’s impossible to celebrate the global impact of Black music without spotlighting the abundant sounds coming out of the African continent,” said Dotty, Apple Music 1 host and Lead Cultural Curator, Black Music, UK. “Our monthly playlist specials allow us to dedicate time to what is, to me, the most exciting and innovative music market in the world right now.”