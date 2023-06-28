ADVERTISEMENT
The Dotty Show's Clique Special to feature music from Odumodu Blvck & Black Sherif

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Hip Hop star Odumodu Blvck and Ghanaian rap star Black Sherif are set to feature on Apple Music The Dotty Show.

On the last Wednesday of each month Dotty hosts a special feature on her Worldwide Wednesdays show dedicated to the hottest sounds from around Africa.

“It’s impossible to celebrate the global impact of Black music without spotlighting the abundant sounds coming out of the African continent,” said Dotty, Apple Music 1 host and Lead Cultural Curator, Black Music, UK. “Our monthly playlist specials allow us to dedicate time to what is, to me, the most exciting and innovative music market in the world right now.”

This week's episode features cover stars Odumodublvck, Black Sherif, Didi B, and Flow Jones Jr, with an exclusive mix created by Odumodublvck’s premiere DJ, alongside the best new tracks from the hottest rising stars on the continent.

