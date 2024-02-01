Apple Music launches collaborative playlist, song credit, other new features

From reimagining how users listen together, to helping music fans learn more about who made their favorite music, to visual enhancements that make daily interactions easier and more fun—Apple Music is redefining the way subscribers interact with music.

Pulse Nigeria

Collaborate on playlists and react to songs with emojis

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Music subscribers can collaborate on playlists with family and friends. Users can invite each other to select and edit tracks and even add emoji reactions to specific songs.

Additional features and enhancements released with iOS 17

Contribute to what’s playing in the car with SharePlay

Apple Music brings SharePlay to the car so that everyone can easily choose what’s playing. When users are using Apple Music in the car, other trusted iPhone devices will automatically suggest joining the session. Listeners can control the music from their own devices, even if they don’t have an Apple Music subscription.

Enjoy an even more immersive Apple Music Sing experience with continuity camera

ADVERTISEMENT

With Apple Music Sing and continuity camera, users are able to see themselves onscreen and apply all-new camera filters as they sing along to the lyrics of their favorite songs.

Mark and easily find favourite songs

Users can now mark songs as favourites and find them all in one new playlist, so they can quickly revisit them.

Add even more to favourite

Apple Music users can also select their favourite albums, playlists, and artists. All their favourite music is automatically added to their library and improves their recommendations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Personalize playlists with cover art

When creating a playlist or updating an older one, users can choose from new cover art templates. As they add music to the playlist, the colors in the template will update to reflect the music in the playlist.

Find new music inspiration with suggested songs

Apple Music is making it easier than ever to create and update users’ playlists with Suggested Songs. At the bottom of each playlist are five songs that match the vibe of the playlist they are making. Preview the suggested songs, or refresh to get new suggestions.

Enjoy motion art in now playing

ADVERTISEMENT

Album art now appears full-screen in the music player, including motion where available, creating an even more immersive playback experience that showcases the users’ favorite artists.

Discover the artists behind favorite songs with song credits

Music fans can view comprehensive data about the artists who contributed to their favorite tracks, including their roles and the instruments they played.

Crossfade between songs

Now users can experience a smooth, gapless playback experience in Apple Music. Songs fade in while the previous song is fading out, creating a continuous mix of their favorite music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Add Apple Music widgets to home screen