Apple Music unveils City Charts and several new product features
With City Charts, Apple Music brings both global and local artists to the forefront of a new destination for music discovery.
While standard charts rank music based simply on number of plays, Apple Music’s City Charts combine plays and additional signs of local popularity to rank the top 25 songs gaining momentum with listeners locally, truly highlighting the local culture and individual music scenes of the cities they represent.
Updated daily, City Charts are featured in Apple Music’s Charts page and are accessible via the Browse or Search pages, or by asking Siri to play a local city chart - for Lagos’ chart, simply say “Hey Siri, play the Top 25: Lagos.” Users can also add their favorite City Charts to their library, download them, and share them with friends.
City Charts are the latest addition to Apple Music’s exceptional range of chart offerings, which includes its Daily Top 100: Global and for 116 countries; album, top songs and music video charts in various genres; as well as the iTunes, Shazam Discovery Top 50, and Shazam’s Top 200’s, Discovery, Cities and Genre charts in its portfolio. With this leading variety of charts, Apple Music is uniquely positioned to capture the zeitgeist of music and reflect what’s truly popular around the world.
Apple Music’s Daily Top 100 charts have become one of the most streamed playlists categories on platform since launch, with more than 4,000 songs from over 2,200 artists across 130+ genres reaching No. 1 on one or more of these.
Today’s launch also includes the release of brand new features for Apple Music subscribers:
- Motion for Artist Detail Pages: Artists can now bring their personality to life in Apple Music by adding their own moving images to artist detail pages.
- Lyrics Sharing: Share your favorite lyrics using Messages, Facebook, and Instagram Stories. Lyrics link back to the exact moment in the song, and subscribers can play the snippet in Messages without leaving the conversation.
- Record Label Pages: Dive into the latest and most popular releases from hundreds of record labels.
- Search for Record Labels: Search now shows Record Labels in Suggestions and Top Results for relevant searches. You can also use the new Record Labels filter to refine your results and find exactly what you’re looking for.
- Explore other albums from your favorite labels: Albums released from selected labels now have a link to the Record Label page just below the track list
- Library Made for You: Apple Music makes it even easier to find your personal mixes and Replay playlists with a “Made For You” Library shortcut.
Apple Music’s City Charts and brand new features will be available to all Apple Music subscribers from April 26. Non-subscribers can view City Charts and preview songs on music.apple.com/browse/top-charts
Supported platforms include iOS, iPadOS, macOS. tvOS, CarPlay, Apple Watch, Web, PC, Android phones, tablets, Android Auto and select smart TVs.
Apple Music’s City Charts include:
Africa
Top 25: Accra, Ghana
Top 25: Nairobi, Kenya
Top 25: Lagos, Nigeria
Top 25: Cape Town, South Africa
Top 25: Durban, South Africa
Top 25: Johannesburg, South Africa
Asia-Pacific
Top 25: Brisbane, Australia
Top 25: Melbourne, Australia
Top 25: Sydney, Australia
Top 25: Guangzhou, China
Top 25: Shanghai, China
Top 25: Bengaluru, India
Top 25: Delhi, India
Top 25: Jakarta, Indonesia
Top 25: Fukuoka, Japan
Top 25: Nagoya, Japan
Top 25: Osaka, Japan
Top 25: Sapporo, Japan
Top 25: Sendai, Japan
Top 25: Tokyo, Japan
Top 25: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Top 25: Auckland, New Zealand
Top 25: Manila, Phillippines
Top 25: Busan, South Korea
Top 25: Seoul, South Korea
Top 25: Taipei, Taiwan
Top 25: Bangkok, Thailand
Europe, Russia, and Central Asia
Top 25: Vienna, Austria
Top 25: Prague, Czech Republic
Top 25: Copenhagen, Denmark
Top 25: Lyon, France
Top 25: Marseille, France
Top 25: Paris, France
Top 25: Bordeaux, France
Top 25: Berlin, Germany
Top 25: Frankfurt, Germany
Top 25: Hamburg, Germany
Top 25: Cologne, Germany
Top 25: Munich, Germany
Top 25: Budapest, Hungary
Top 25: Dublin, Ireland
Top 25: Milan, Italy
Top 25: Naples, Italy
Top 25: Rome, Italy
Top 25: Almaty, Kazakhstan
Top 25: Warsaw, Poland
Top 25: Moscow, Russia
Top 25: Saint Petersburg, Russia
Top 25: Barcelona, Spain
Top 25: Madrid, Spain
Top 25: Zürich , Switzerland
Top 25: Kiev, Ukraine
Top 25: Birmingham, United Kingdom
Top 25: Glasgow, United Kingdom
Top 25: Liverpool, United Kingdom
Top 25: London, United Kingdom
Top 25: Manchester, United Kingdom
Latin America and the Caribbean
Top 25: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Top 25: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Top 25: São Paulo, Brazil
Top 25: Santiago, Chile
Top 25: Bogotá, Colombia
Top 25: Medellin, Colombia
Top 25: San José, Costa Rica
Top 25: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Top 25: Guatemala City, Guatemala
Top 25: Guadalajara, Mexico
Top 25: Mexico City, Mexico
Top 25: Monterrey, Mexico
Top 25: Lima, Peru
Middle East
Top 25: Tel Aviv, Israel
Top 25: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Top 25: Istanbul, Turkey
Top 25: Dubai, United Arab Emirates
United States and Canada
Top 25: Calgary, Canada
Top 25: Edmonton, Canada
Top 25: Montréal, Canada
Top 25: Ottawa, Canada
Top 25: Québec City, Canada
Top 25: Toronto, Canada
Top 25: Vancouver, Canada
Top 25: Winnipeg, Canada
Top 25: Atlanta, United States
Top 25: Austin , United States
Top 25: Chicago, United States
Top 25: Dallas, United States
Top 25: Denver, United States
Top 25: Detroit, United States
Top 25: Honolulu, United States
Top 25: Houston, United States
Top 25: Los Angeles, United States
Top 25: Miami , United States
Top 25: Nashville, United States
Top 25: New York City, United States
Top 25: Philadelphia, United States
Top 25: Phoenix, United States
Top 25: San Diego, United States
Top 25: San Francisco, United States
Top 25: Seattle, United States
Top 25: Washington, D.C., United States
Top 25: San Juan, Puerto Rico, United States
