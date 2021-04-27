Apple Music unveils City Charts and several new product features

While standard charts rank music based simply on number of plays, Apple Music’s City Charts combine plays and additional signs of local popularity to rank the top 25 songs gaining momentum with listeners locally, truly highlighting the local culture and individual music scenes of the cities they represent.

With City Charts, Apple Music brings both global and local artists to the forefront of a new destination for music discovery.

Updated daily, City Charts are featured in Apple Music’s Charts page and are accessible via the Browse or Search pages, or by asking Siri to play a local city chart - for Lagos’ chart, simply say “Hey Siri, play the Top 25: Lagos.” Users can also add their favorite City Charts to their library, download them, and share them with friends.

City Charts are the latest addition to Apple Music’s exceptional range of chart offerings, which includes its Daily Top 100: Global and for 116 countries; album, top songs and music video charts in various genres; as well as the iTunes, Shazam Discovery Top 50, and Shazam’s Top 200’s, Discovery, Cities and Genre charts in its portfolio. With this leading variety of charts, Apple Music is uniquely positioned to capture the zeitgeist of music and reflect what’s truly popular around the world.

Apple Music’s Daily Top 100 charts have become one of the most streamed playlists categories on platform since launch, with more than 4,000 songs from over 2,200 artists across 130+ genres reaching No. 1 on one or more of these.

Today’s launch also includes the release of brand new features for Apple Music subscribers:

Motion for Artist Detail Pages : Artists can now bring their personality to life in Apple Music by adding their own moving images to artist detail pages.

: Artists can now bring their personality to life in Apple Music by adding their own moving images to artist detail pages. Lyrics Sharing : Share your favorite lyrics using Messages, Facebook, and Instagram Stories. Lyrics link back to the exact moment in the song, and subscribers can play the snippet in Messages without leaving the conversation.

: Share your favorite lyrics using Messages, Facebook, and Instagram Stories. Lyrics link back to the exact moment in the song, and subscribers can play the snippet in Messages without leaving the conversation. Record Label Pages : Dive into the latest and most popular releases from hundreds of record labels.

: Dive into the latest and most popular releases from hundreds of record labels. Search for Record Labels : Search now shows Record Labels in Suggestions and Top Results for relevant searches. You can also use the new Record Labels filter to refine your results and find exactly what you’re looking for.

: Search now shows Record Labels in Suggestions and Top Results for relevant searches. You can also use the new Record Labels filter to refine your results and find exactly what you’re looking for. Explore other albums from your favorite labels : Albums released from selected labels now have a link to the Record Label page just below the track list

: Albums released from selected labels now have a link to the Record Label page just below the track list Library Made for You: Apple Music makes it even easier to find your personal mixes and Replay playlists with a “Made For You” Library shortcut.

Apple Music’s City Charts and brand new features will be available to all Apple Music subscribers from April 26. Non-subscribers can view City Charts and preview songs on music.apple.com/browse/top-charts

Supported platforms include iOS, iPadOS, macOS. tvOS, CarPlay, Apple Watch, Web, PC, Android phones, tablets, Android Auto and select smart TVs.

Apple Music’s City Charts include:

Africa

Top 25: Accra, Ghana

Top 25: Nairobi, Kenya

Top 25: Lagos, Nigeria

Top 25: Cape Town, South Africa

Top 25: Durban, South Africa

Top 25: Johannesburg, South Africa

Asia-Pacific

Top 25: Brisbane, Australia

Top 25: Melbourne, Australia

Top 25: Sydney, Australia

Top 25: Guangzhou, China

Top 25: Shanghai, China

Top 25: Bengaluru, India

Top 25: Delhi, India

Top 25: Jakarta, Indonesia

Top 25: Fukuoka, Japan

Top 25: Nagoya, Japan

Top 25: Osaka, Japan

Top 25: Sapporo, Japan

Top 25: Sendai, Japan

Top 25: Tokyo, Japan

Top 25: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Top 25: Auckland, New Zealand

Top 25: Manila, Phillippines

Top 25: Busan, South Korea

Top 25: Seoul, South Korea

Top 25: Taipei, Taiwan

Top 25: Bangkok, Thailand

Europe, Russia, and Central Asia

Top 25: Vienna, Austria

Top 25: Prague, Czech Republic

Top 25: Copenhagen, Denmark

Top 25: Lyon, France

Top 25: Marseille, France

Top 25: Paris, France

Top 25: Bordeaux, France

Top 25: Berlin, Germany

Top 25: Frankfurt, Germany

Top 25: Hamburg, Germany

Top 25: Cologne, Germany

Top 25: Munich, Germany

Top 25: Budapest, Hungary

Top 25: Dublin, Ireland

Top 25: Milan, Italy

Top 25: Naples, Italy

Top 25: Rome, Italy

Top 25: Almaty, Kazakhstan

Top 25: Warsaw, Poland

Top 25: Moscow, Russia

Top 25: Saint Petersburg, Russia

Top 25: Barcelona, Spain

Top 25: Madrid, Spain

Top 25: Zürich , Switzerland

Top 25: Kiev, Ukraine

Top 25: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Top 25: Glasgow, United Kingdom

Top 25: Liverpool, United Kingdom

Top 25: London, United Kingdom

Top 25: Manchester, United Kingdom

Latin America and the Caribbean

Top 25: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Top 25: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Top 25: São Paulo, Brazil

Top 25: Santiago, Chile

Top 25: Bogotá, Colombia

Top 25: Medellin, Colombia

Top 25: San José, Costa Rica

Top 25: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Top 25: Guatemala City, Guatemala

Top 25: Guadalajara, Mexico

Top 25: Mexico City, Mexico

Top 25: Monterrey, Mexico

Top 25: Lima, Peru

Middle East

Top 25: Tel Aviv, Israel

Top 25: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Top 25: Istanbul, Turkey

Top 25: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

United States and Canada

Top 25: Calgary, Canada

Top 25: Edmonton, Canada

Top 25: Montréal, Canada

Top 25: Ottawa, Canada

Top 25: Québec City, Canada

Top 25: Toronto, Canada

Top 25: Vancouver, Canada

Top 25: Winnipeg, Canada

Top 25: Atlanta, United States

Top 25: Austin , United States

Top 25: Chicago, United States

Top 25: Dallas, United States

Top 25: Denver, United States

Top 25: Detroit, United States

Top 25: Honolulu, United States

Top 25: Houston, United States

Top 25: Los Angeles, United States

Top 25: Miami , United States

Top 25: Nashville, United States

Top 25: New York City, United States

Top 25: Philadelphia, United States

Top 25: Phoenix, United States

Top 25: San Diego, United States

Top 25: San Francisco, United States

Top 25: Seattle, United States

Top 25: Washington, D.C., United States