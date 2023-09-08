Apple Music Launches releases 1st Africa Now DJ Mix featuring SPINALL
SPINALL’s exclusive Africa Now DJ Mix features 40 tracks including hits from the likes of Asake, Rema, Omah Lay, Davido & Adekunle Gold.
SPINALL has collaborated with Africa’s biggest names like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Nasty C and Asake as well as international stars like Summer Walker, DJ Make and 6LACK.
Apple Music is the ultimate hub to an eclectic array of independently curated DJ Mixes from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana. Apple Music’s African DJ Mix curator partners also include a wide variety of top-tier names like Balcony Mix Africa, iMullar Sound System, KUNYE, Life Of The Party, Obrigado, Pan African Music, Party In The Jungle, Soul Candi, Spin With Engage and Turntable Entertainment.
Apple Music x SPINALL Africa Now Mix Track list:
1. Lonely at the top - Asake
2. Darling - Victony
3. Ta Ta - Bayanni (Refix)
4. Love is wicked – Brick & Lace
5. Kpe Paso - WC x Olamide
6. Calm down - Rema
7. Reason - OmahLay
8. Amapaino - Asake ft Olamide
9. Top Mama Refix - Spinall
10. LoJu - Spinall ft Wizkid
11. Aquafina - Young John
12. 2:30 - Asake
13. Available - Davido
14. ICU (SPINALL Refix) - Coco Jones
15. All eyes on me - Niniola
16. Suka - Khanyisa
17. New Religion - Olamide ft Asake
18. Bunda - Spinall ft Kemeul & Olamide
19. Ogaranya - Adekunle Gold
20. Terminator - King Promise
21. All eyes on me - Niniola
22. Ulala kanjani - DJ Jaivane
23. Can’t be stopped - BoJ
24. Shapally - Young John
25. Duck Vibes - Vibe Kulture
26. Traboski - Buju
27. Pick Up - Tiwa Savage
28. Shako - Barry Jay
29. GottoMove On (SPINALL Remix) - Diddy, Bryston Tiller & Niniola
30. Mnike - Tyler ICU
31. Give me love - SPINALL ft Niniola
32. Ex Convict - Shallopopi
33. Basquiat - Asake
34. Who told you (SPINALL Refix) - Jhus
35. YE anthem - Smada Refix
36. Scatter Scatter - Fave
37. Party No dey Stop - Adekunle Gold
38. Tossimitoss - Bad Boy Timz
39. Dlala - Phuze
40. Get up - TMXO
