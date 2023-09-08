ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Apple Music Launches releases 1st Africa Now DJ Mix featuring SPINALL

Adeayo Adebiyi

SPINALL’s exclusive Africa Now DJ Mix features 40 tracks including hits from the likes of Asake, Rema, Omah Lay, Davido & Adekunle Gold.

Apple Music Launches releases 1st Africa Now DJ Mix featuring SPINALL
Apple Music Launches releases 1st Africa Now DJ Mix featuring SPINALL

Recommended articles

SPINALL has collaborated with Africa’s biggest names like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Nasty C and Asake as well as international stars like Summer Walker, DJ Make and 6LACK.

Apple Music is the ultimate hub to an eclectic array of independently curated DJ Mixes from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana. Apple Music’s African DJ Mix curator partners also include a wide variety of top-tier names like Balcony Mix Africa, iMullar Sound System, KUNYE, Life Of The Party, Obrigado, Pan African Music, Party In The Jungle, Soul Candi, Spin With Engage and Turntable Entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Lonely at the top - Asake

2. Darling - Victony

3. Ta Ta - Bayanni (Refix)

4. Love is wickedBrick & Lace

5. Kpe Paso - WC x Olamide

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Calm down - Rema

7. Reason - OmahLay

8. Amapaino - Asake ft Olamide

9. Top Mama Refix - Spinall

10. LoJu - Spinall ft Wizkid

ADVERTISEMENT

11. Aquafina - Young John

12. 2:30 - Asake

13. Available - Davido

14. ICU (SPINALL Refix) - Coco Jones

15. All eyes on me - Niniola

ADVERTISEMENT

16. Suka - Khanyisa

17. New Religion - Olamide ft Asake

18. Bunda - Spinall ft Kemeul & Olamide

19. Ogaranya - Adekunle Gold

20. Terminator - King Promise

ADVERTISEMENT

21. All eyes on me - Niniola

22. Ulala kanjani - DJ Jaivane

23. Can’t be stopped - BoJ

24. Shapally - Young John

25. Duck Vibes - Vibe Kulture

ADVERTISEMENT

26. Traboski - Buju

27. Pick Up - Tiwa Savage

28. Shako - Barry Jay

29. GottoMove On (SPINALL Remix) - Diddy, Bryston Tiller & Niniola

30. Mnike - Tyler ICU

ADVERTISEMENT

31. Give me love - SPINALL ft Niniola

32. Ex Convict - Shallopopi

33. Basquiat - Asake

34. Who told you (SPINALL Refix) - Jhus

35. YE anthem - Smada Refix

ADVERTISEMENT

36. Scatter Scatter - Fave

37. Party No dey Stop - Adekunle Gold

38. Tossimitoss - Bad Boy Timz

39. Dlala - Phuze

40. Get up - TMXO

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rising sensation Konstance makes impressive debut with 'Melo'

Rising sensation Konstance makes impressive debut with 'Melo'

South African sensation Makhadzi is Spotify EQUAL ambassador for September

South African sensation Makhadzi is Spotify EQUAL ambassador for September

Apple Music Launches releases 1st Africa Now DJ Mix featuring SPINALL

Apple Music Launches releases 1st Africa Now DJ Mix featuring SPINALL

Cross and Pere address love triangle with Kimoprah on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross and Pere address love triangle with Kimoprah on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes first African song to spend 1 year on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes first African song to spend 1 year on Billboard Hot 100

Even with your 'Awolowo' name you're nothing - BBN's Tacha rips into Seyi

Even with your 'Awolowo' name you're nothing - BBN's Tacha rips into Seyi

Burna Boy gets 7 nominations for 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards [Full Nominations List]

Burna Boy gets 7 nominations for 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards [Full Nominations List]

Mercy threatens Big Brother with voluntary exit from 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy threatens Big Brother with voluntary exit from 'BBNaija All Stars'

Fixing my teeth with crowns cost $9000 - BBNaija's Neo Akpofure

Fixing my teeth with crowns cost $9000 - BBNaija's Neo Akpofure

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Headies 2023 full winners list

2023 Headies Award [Full Winners List]

Ayra Star reacts calls out Headies over Best Female Artist award

Ayra Starr calls out the Headies for failing to award Best Female Artist on stage

Portable claims he's bigger than the Headies

I'm bigger than the Headies, I will win a Grammy - Portable

A Pulse review of Tekno's 'The More The Better'

Tekno delivers an album to seal his legacy in Afrobeats