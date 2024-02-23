Monthly user replay data now available on Apple Music

Since its launch, the Replay mix has become popular among Apple Music users as it offers them insight into their music consumption habits all through the year. At the end of every year, Apple Music roll out the end of the year charts and the Replay mix that users excitedly share their replay sheet on social media platforms to show their music taste and highlight their favourites songs and artists.

Users will be excited to learn that the Replay mix is now available at the end of every month and users no longer have to wait till the end of the year. To be a part of the monthly Replay mix, users must listen to enough music to qualify for both the monthly insights and the yearly playlist.