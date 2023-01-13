ADVERTISEMENT
Apple Music announces Black Sherif as the featured artist for January 2023 installment of Rap Life Africa

Adeayo Adebiyi

Apple Music's Rap Life Radio, presented by Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden will feature breakout Ghanaian highlife rapper and singer, Black Sherif (real name Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong) on this week's episode. Ebro and Africa Now host Dadaboy Ehiz chat about Black Sherif’s latest single 'Soja', off his debut album The Villain I Never Was, available to stream on Apple Music.

Black Sherif is Apple Music Rap Life Cover Artist of January 2023
Alongside Black Sherif, Rap Life Radio also features a new track from South African hip hop maverick, AKA called 'PRADA' feat. Khuli Chana, as well as Nigerian newcomer Odumodublvck with his track 'Picanto' feat. Zlatan & ECko Miles.

On his 14-track debut album, The Villain I Never Was, Black Sherif tries to make sense of a hard life and as a result, the album plays life a collection of his personal affirmations, ones he uses to battle both inner demons and fuel his ambitions.

“Everyone in this world is a soldier—we are all in different battles. It's a wake-up call. Stand and beat your chest, here they come. Your anxieties are coming. Your haters are coming. Your backstabbers are coming. Your own self is coming at you. So stand and let nothing pull you down. Don't let them catch you off guard, never. People think they are fighting external battles, but the internal ones are bigger than what they see outside,” Black Sherif tells Apple Music about his new single 'Soja'.

Rap Life Africa serves as a companion to Apple Music’s flagship hip-hop playlist, Rap Life.

Adeayo Adebiyi
