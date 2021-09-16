Chevon Mckenzie, popularly known by his stage name Antoi, is an Afro-pop artist with an influence of other genres of music such as Dancehall, Soca.
Antoi puts Buju on Baka
The song preaches the importance of body positivity.
Born and raised in Jamaica and America respectively, and as a result of growing up in a multicultural environment with your ears listening to different genres of music, your music tends to have a spice of various genres, and this is what Antoi brings to the table.
After two successful back to back singles earlier this year opening the stage with a performance for Teni's maiden Florida show on July 29, 2021.
Antoi is ready to serve his new and ever growing fanbase with a new single dubbed "Baka" and he is assisted by fast-rising Nigerian star Buju.
The word 'baka' is coined from the Nigeria/Ghana lingo and it's often used as a substitute for the word 'body' and this goes further to elaborate on the theme of the song which preaches the importance of body positivity.
Baka is an Afro-pop record with the traditional drums, guitar, and a keyboard in the background all properly played and mixed together to give a very melodic and infectious sound with a high replay value.
Antoi, assisted by Buju, then come on to talk about and appreciate the physical appearance of the woman that fascinates them.
#FeaturedByAntoi
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng