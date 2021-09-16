RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Antoi puts Buju on Baka

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The song preaches the importance of body positivity.

Antoi puts Buju on Baka

Chevon Mckenzie, popularly known by his stage name Antoi, is an Afro-pop artist with an influence of other genres of music such as Dancehall, Soca.

Recommended articles

Born and raised in Jamaica and America respectively, and as a result of growing up in a multicultural environment with your ears listening to different genres of music, your music tends to have a spice of various genres, and this is what Antoi brings to the table.

Antoi
Antoi Pulse Nigeria

After two successful back to back singles earlier this year opening the stage with a performance for Teni's maiden Florida show on July 29, 2021.

Antoi is ready to serve his new and ever growing fanbase with a new single dubbed "Baka" and he is assisted by fast-rising Nigerian star Buju.

The word 'baka' is coined from the Nigeria/Ghana lingo and it's often used as a substitute for the word 'body' and this goes further to elaborate on the theme of the song which preaches the importance of body positivity.

Antoi puts Buju on Baka
Antoi puts Buju on Baka Pulse Nigeria

Baka is an Afro-pop record with the traditional drums, guitar, and a keyboard in the background all properly played and mixed together to give a very melodic and infectious sound with a high replay value.

Antoi, assisted by Buju, then come on to talk about and appreciate the physical appearance of the woman that fascinates them.

#FeaturedByAntoi

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tonto Dikeh says ex Prince Kpokpogri is planning to expose her nudes

'I’m probably one of the most controversial people on earth' - Tonto Dikeh

Antoi puts Buju on Baka

Hika returns with a new single dubbed 'Ajasco'

Damilola Adegbite explains absence from Nollywood in new interview

Whitney Houston's 'The Bodyguard' is reportedly getting a remake

Tonto Dikeh's ex Kpokpogri accuses her of seizing his SUV worth N67M

Tems is Apple Music's UP NEXT artist, set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel

Lojay and Sarz releases new video for, 'Monalisa'

Trending

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Tems is a singer who is best known for featuring in the song Essence with Wizkid {Instagram/temsbaby}

Chocolate City announces MI Abaga's 11th studio project

Nigerian rapper MI Abaga [Instagram/MIAbaga]

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Kizz Daniel’s 'Lie' remains at No. 1 for fourth week

Nigerian singer Fireboy DML [Instagram/FireBoyDML]

Tems scores second Hot 100 placement with Drake's 'Fountains'

Tems [The Line Of Best Fit]