According to Shatta Wale, who says his properties are his Grammys, industry players are to be blamed for Ghanaian music not making it to the Grammys because artistes don't get the needed support.

"Ghana Presenter will sit down and bash his own Ghanaian music artiste ... plenty Ghanaians dey wey dey get sense wey dey go fit do things but sense no dey wenna music industry," Shatta Wale said.

During a Facebook live session, Shatta Wale who was angrily addressing the ongoing brouhaha emphasized that "no Ghana artiste go fit voice out because they are hungry when you have money these things are no problem for you".

"Badman e b five f***kin house wey man build for East Legon, e no be play my nigga. See my Grammys is my properties because in this industry there's no way that they will help push artiste to got the Grammys," the 'Ayoo' singer emphasized.

Shatta Wale explains that "every day when you watch TV or listen to the radio, they are always criticizing artistes then they 'brofolize' the thing to call it 'content' ... sometimes e dey pain me".

Watch the video below as Shatta Wale without mincing words descended on Ghanaian music industry players.