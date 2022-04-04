On April 3, 2022, the 64th Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Angelique Kidjo gives a shout-out to Burna Boy, Yemi Alade and Mr. Eazi as she wins her another Grammy award
The album also features Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi and more on different songs.
At the event, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid was nominated for two categories: Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album. On the night, he lost the Best Global Music Performance to multiple Grammy winner, Angelique Kidjo, who won for her critically acclaimed album, Mother Nature.
During her acceptance speech, she gave a shout-out to those three artists. She said, "When I won [my last] Grammy, I said that the young musicians from Africa are gonna take the world by storm, so I want to thank them: Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Sting, Mr. Eazi..."
