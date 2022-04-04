Angelique Kidjo gives a shout-out to Burna Boy, Yemi Alade and Mr. Eazi as she wins her another Grammy award

At the event, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid was nominated for two categories: Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album. On the night, he lost the Best Global Music Performance to multiple Grammy winner, Angelique Kidjo , who won for her critically acclaimed album, Mother Nature.

During her acceptance speech, she gave a shout-out to those three artists. She said, "When I won [my last] Grammy, I said that the young musicians from Africa are gonna take the world by storm, so I want to thank them: Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Sting, Mr. Eazi..."