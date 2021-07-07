'Leave my boy alone,' Angelique Kidjo claps back at Burna Boy's critics

During the chat, the host questioned her about the perception of Burna Boy's unapologetic nature and Kidjo responded that, "That's the way to to do, because he knows what he is talking about.

"When you're talented, yes, you have to have humility but that doesn't mean you're going to walk on yourself and apologize. For what? I'm good at what I do. You don't like it? Sorry! If it was an African-American person having that attitude, nobody would say anything.

"That's my boy mehn! Let him do his stuff. If you don't like it, sorry for you... You leave my boy alone!"

You might recall that the public love from the legendary Kidjo to Burna Boy started when she publicly gave a shout-out to the Nigerian superstar, after her album, Celia won over African Giant. She was also the one who consoled Burna Boy after he was downtrodden by the loss.