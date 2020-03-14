On March 14, 2020, the seventh edition of the African Magic Viewers' Choice Awards held at at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. During the event, producer and executive, Larry Gaaga and Flavour won the Best Soundtrack Award.

The award was for their song, 'Tene' which was released as part of the original soundtrack for legacy Nollywood production, Living In Bondage: Breaking Free. The award was accepted on behalf of both artists by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

While accepting the award, the man popularly known as Ebuka says, "(Larry Gaaga) has redefined what it means to be an artist. Nobody thought he was an artist and he has changed the game."

Ebuka then goes on to praise Okija, Anambra State where Larry Gaaga, Flavour and Ebuka himself are from. Living In Bondage: Breaking Free is the third installment in the Nollywood legacy franchise of the same title and is a sequel to the well acclaimed Nollywood movie, Living in Bondage.

The movie focuses on a young couple’s struggle with love, betrayal, suffering and redemption.

You might remember that...

Davido, Peruzzi, 2Baba, Patoranking join Larry Gaaga on 'Living in Bondage' soundtrack. (Universal Music Nigeria)

On November 1, 2019, Larry Gaaga released the 12-track soundtrack album to, Living in Bondage: Breaking Free. Gaaga, the CEO of Gaaga Muzik who is also a Universal Music Nigeria artist was Executive Producer for the soundtrack.

The album features artists like Flavour, 2Baba, Patoranking, Iyanya, Peruzzi, Davido, Omawumi. The songs on the official soundtrack album include 'Finish Me' featuring 2Baba, Waje , Omawumi and Peruzzi ; 'In my Head' featuring Patoranking, 'Follow me' featuring Syemca and 'Trust Nobody' featuring Skales and Yung L.

Upon release, the soundtrack was critically acclaimed and praised by critics. You can play the soundtrack on Apple Music HERE.