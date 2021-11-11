On November 10, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid saw his global smash hit, 'Essence,' get an amazing performance by an American University. '
American University band delivers amazing performance Wizkid's 'Essence' in a stadium as song hits 100 million streams on Apple Music
For a FAMU game, Southern University's Human Jukebox band, performed 'Essence' with its full marching band, consisting of orchestra and dancers. The performances looked like a scene from classic urban film, Drumline.
On the same day, it was announced that 'Essence' had hit 100 million streams on Apple Music.
Watch the full performance below;
