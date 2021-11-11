RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

American University band delivers amazing performance Wizkid's 'Essence' in a stadium as song hits 100 million streams on Apple Music

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The performances looked like a scene from classic urban film, Drumline.

Wizkid and Tems. (TBD)
Wizkid and Tems. (TBD)

On November 10, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid saw his global smash hit, 'Essence,' get an amazing performance by an American University. '

Recommended articles

For a FAMU game, Southern University's Human Jukebox band, performed 'Essence' with its full marching band, consisting of orchestra and dancers. The performances looked like a scene from classic urban film, Drumline.

On the same day, it was announced that 'Essence' had hit 100 million streams on Apple Music.

Watch the full performance below;

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye joins Premier League outfit Watford

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye joins Premier League outfit Watford

4 things to expect when you date a broke guy

4 things to expect when you date a broke guy

All the photos and videos you missed from the 4-day Kumasi Royal Wedding

All the photos and videos you missed from the 4-day Kumasi Royal Wedding

5 reasons why your stomach isn’t flat

5 reasons why your stomach isn’t flat

5 things to know before you move out of your parent's house

5 things to know before you move out of your parent's house

“Men, avoid church girls, especially if she is above 30 – Relationship advisor

“Men, avoid church girls, especially if she is above 30” – Relationship advisor

Prostitution with several girls can no longer be accepted – Landlord orders tenant to leave

"Prostitution with several girls can no longer be accepted" – Landlord orders tenant to leave

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

Trending

Mayorkun is shocked that Buju's name is Daniel Benson

Mayorkun and Buju. (Naijavibe)

Hey Buju! Apology accepted

Hey Buju! Apology accepted

Joeboy says he is done with being a loverboy in his music

Joeboy - Alcohol. (emPawa)

20 songs that got Nigeria through 2020

20 Songs that got Nigeria through 2020