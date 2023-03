The single is set to be Lil Nas X's first collaboration with an Afrobeats act while for Rema, it's another addition to his growing list of international collaborations.

Since breaking into the mainstream with his hit single 'Old Town Road' Lil Nas X has become one of the fastest-rising artists in the US.

While his songs and brands have attracted attention and criticism, especially for their bold LGBT representation and dark art forms, Lil Nas X has gained both commercial and critical acclaim.