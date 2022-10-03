RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

American music icon Diddy and Nigeria's Niniola set to collaborate for new single

Adeayo Adebiyi

American rap legend, label executive, and business Diddy are set to link up with Nigeria's Afrobeats sensation and super talent Niniola for a new single.

Niniola, Diddy
Niniola, Diddy

Details: Over the weekend of Saturday, 1st October Niniola posted a clip of Diddy having a video call with her, and the post instantly generated excitement from fans and colleagues.

Recommended articles

In the video, Diddy shared that he wanted to make an African remix for one of his songs and someone on his team recommended Niniola. Diddy revealed that he went to IG to DM the Nigerian queen of Afro-House only to find that she had earlier sent him a message in 2019 stating her desire to one day work with him.

"Dreams do come through" Niniola captioned the video that reveals another milestone for the 2-time Grammy nominee.

Diddy continues his connection with Nigerian music: In 2020, Diddy served as executive producer on Burna Boy's Grammy-winning 'Twice As Tall' album. Since then, he has maintained a close connection with Nigerian music and restated his desire to keep collaborating with Nigerian creatives.

His chat with Niniola is his latest effort and fans can expect that the result will be a sensational record that will further propel Afrobeats' international ascension.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

American music icon Diddy and Nigeria's Niniola set to collaborate for new single

American music icon Diddy and Nigeria's Niniola set to collaborate for new single

BNXN drops snippet for unreleased song

BNXN drops snippet for unreleased song

BBNaija 7 finale: Phyna emerges winner of the Level Up season

BBNaija 7 finale: Phyna emerges winner of the Level Up season

M.I Abaga, Falz, and Pheelz perform at BBN S7 finale

M.I Abaga, Falz, and Pheelz perform at BBN S7 finale

Black Sherif, Shatta Wale and other Ghanaian musicians dropping music albums in October

Black Sherif, Shatta Wale and other Ghanaian musicians dropping music albums in October

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season

This is a big fat lie! - Rahama Sadau reacts to joining Tinubu’s campaign team

This is a big fat lie! - Rahama Sadau reacts to joining Tinubu’s campaign team

UC Dray releases new single featuring Jeriq titled 'Third Floor'

UC Dray releases new single featuring Jeriq titled 'Third Floor'

BBNaija 7: Groovy was acting all busy, Amaka didn’t blow me a kiss - Phyna laments

BBNaija 7: Groovy was acting all busy, Amaka didn’t blow me a kiss - Phyna laments

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Asake in Balenciaga [Twitter/Asake]

Asake's Balenciaga pants top causes stir online

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, CKay

Apple Music releases top Nigerian artists & songs on the platform in celebration of Nigerian Independence

Wizkid and Asake

Wizkid's 'Bad To Me' moves to No.3 on the Turntable Charts, as Asake gets his sixth No.1 song

Grammys

Grammy Academy CEO reveals ongoing consideration for Afrobeats category