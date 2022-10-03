American music icon Diddy and Nigeria's Niniola set to collaborate for new single

In the video, Diddy shared that he wanted to make an African remix for one of his songs and someone on his team recommended Niniola. Diddy revealed that he went to IG to DM the Nigerian queen of Afro-House only to find that she had earlier sent him a message in 2019 stating her desire to one day work with him.

"Dreams do come through" Niniola captioned the video that reveals another milestone for the 2-time Grammy nominee.

Diddy continues his connection with Nigerian music: In 2020, Diddy served as executive producer on Burna Boy's Grammy-winning 'Twice As Tall' album. Since then, he has maintained a close connection with Nigerian music and restated his desire to keep collaborating with Nigerian creatives.