'Dbanj Is Not My Father' - America-based songwriter, Cheekychizzy confirms exit from DB Records

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Cheezy has worked with the label for seven years.

CheekyChizzy. (TBD)

American based Nigerian producer and singer-songwriter; Cheekychizzy, has confirmed his exit from Dbanj's DB records after six years.

Cheekychizzy, who relocated to Los Angeles back in 2021 to work on his new project responded to a follower on twitter who questioned why one of his very good songs didnt quite perform well despite featuring Dbanj on the song.

CheekyChizzy. (TBD)

In his response, Cheekychizzy tweeted, "Yea, I've never dropped a bad song but you gotta know Dbanj is not my father and can't do everything for me, I’m on a different part now and the Facility don't stop though."

In a recent interview, Cheekychizzy was quoted saying, "I’ve been working, making music, learning, touring the world creating beautiful experiences for the past six years with the legendary D’banj and this year is the 7th year of doing that. But I chose a different path."

He continues, "I call it my sabbatical year to connect more with God, relax, enjoy life and build a family. So I’m putting out this project, my personal playlist and mantra for the whole year which is to “listen more, watch and pray.” Whilst living my truth. Each song is special and tells a unique story. Pay attention to every line. I’m inspired, you might get inspired too."

He produced 60% of D'Banj's last EP, Stress Free.

