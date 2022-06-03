Artist: Niniola
Niniola drops new single 'Want'
Nigerian Amapiano queen Niniola releases a new single she calls 'Want.' The Amapiano single was released on Friday 3rd June 2022.
Song Title: Want
Genre: Amapiano, Afrohouse
Date of Release: June 3, 2022
Producer: Smeez, D3an
Length: 2 minutes 59 seconds
Song Art:
Features: NONE
Label: DRUMROLL RECORDS
Details/Takeaway: Niniola is a Nigerian and African powerhouse when it comes to Amapiano. From 'Maradona' to 'Addicted,' Niniola has delivered some of Nigeria's best Amapiano hits which has made her a highly sought after talent for the South African imported piano based beat.
in 'Want,' listeners can expect the explicit subject Niniola is notorious for, her exciting vocals, and her signature Amapiano/Afrohouse beat.
