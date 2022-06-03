RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Niniola drops new single 'Want'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Amapiano queen Niniola releases a new single she calls 'Want.' The Amapiano single was released on Friday 3rd June 2022.

Niniola - Want Song Art
Niniola - Want Song Art

Artist: Niniola

Recommended articles

Song Title: Want

Genre: Amapiano, Afrohouse

Date of Release: June 3, 2022

Producer: Smeez, D3an

Length: 2 minutes 59 seconds

Song Art:

Niniola - Want Song Art
Niniola - Want Song Art Pulse Nigeria

Features: NONE

Label: DRUMROLL RECORDS

Details/Takeaway: Niniola is a Nigerian and African powerhouse when it comes to Amapiano. From 'Maradona' to 'Addicted,' Niniola has delivered some of Nigeria's best Amapiano hits which has made her a highly sought after talent for the South African imported piano based beat.

in 'Want,' listeners can expect the explicit subject Niniola is notorious for, her exciting vocals, and her signature Amapiano/Afrohouse beat.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Only bum bum can make me leave the studio - Kizz Daniel reveals

"Only bum bum can make me leave the studio" - Kizz Daniel reveals

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Simi, Naira Marley, Dice Ailes, Blaqbonez, and more

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Simi, Naira Marley, Dice Ailes, Blaqbonez, and more

Darkoo taps Mayorkun for new single 'There She Goes (Jack Sparrow)

Darkoo taps Mayorkun for new single 'There She Goes (Jack Sparrow)

Simi releases new album 'To Be Honest (Tbh)'

Simi releases new album 'To Be Honest (Tbh)'

'Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cos-surgeons' - Mary Njoku

'Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cos-surgeons' - Mary Njoku

Niniola drops new single 'Want'

Niniola drops new single 'Want'

Kaptain releases new song “Non Stop'' Ft. Teni

Kaptain releases new song “Non Stop'' Ft. Teni

BBNaija Reunion: The housemates are back!

BBNaija Reunion: The housemates are back!

Grammy award-winning Nigerian super producer launches NFT focused company in style

Grammy award-winning Nigerian super producer launches NFT focused company in style

Trending

Stefflon Don replies Burna Boy on new single, 'First of All'

Stefflon Don - First of All Song Art

Davido shares experience of working with Kanye West on his next album

DAVIDO (NME)

Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML nominated for BET awards 2022 [Full Nominee List]

Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML nominated for BET awards 2022

Davido tells fans what they should expect from his next album

Davido (Flaunt)