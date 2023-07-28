Amadi Blue secures Hip-Hop legend, the Game for the track 'Time Of Your Life'

Have you ever been curious about how the American Hip-Hop legend The Game would sound on an Afrobeat? Nigerian-Dutch artist Amadi Blue made it happen.

In the track 'Time Of Your Life,' they express their love for someone they are willing to sacrifice everything for.

Amadi Blue, formerly known as Jae Fly and previously signed to Mr. Probz's label, brings a collaboration that many artists would envy. The Game showcases a unique side on 'Time Of Your Life,' and the American Hip-Hop legend was enticed by Amadi Blue to spit his verse for the first time on an Afrobeat.

For the track, Amadi Blue and the 'Hate It Or Love It' rapper, who is also known for tracks like 'How We Do,' 'My Life,' and 'Red Nation,' have also created a music video.

You can check out the music video for 'Time Of Your Life' here;

In it, they take you into their lifestyle, longing to be with that one person they can't get out of their thoughts.

'Time Of Your Life' serves as the lead track from Amadi Blue's upcoming EP, with more details to be revealed soon. You can check out the music video featuring The Game on YouTube from today, and listen to the track on your favorite streaming platforms, such as Spotify and Deezer.

About Amadi Blue

Amadi Blue was born in Lagos and grew up in Nigeria before moving to the Netherlands at the age of 12. Despite being only 28 years old, he already has an impressive career as an artist. In 2017, under the name Jae Fly, he signed a publishing deal with CTM Entertainment and released a track with American rapper Dave East shortly after.

He also developed as a songwriter and contributed to records from artists like Avedon, Dirtcaps, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. In 2018, he became the first European artist to sign a distribution deal with the American Empire, who have worked with renowned rappers and Afro artists like; Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Asake.

After two releases with Empire, he made the transition to Left Lane Recordings, the label of internationally successful Mr. Probz.

While Jae Fly achieved great things in his hip-hop career, he decided to take a different path two years ago. The Nigerian-Dutch artist wanted to incorporate his roots even more into his music.

Nowadays, he uses his talent to creatively blend African sounds with a modern touch, creating music that reflects his true self. To complete the transformation, Jae Fly changed his name to Amadi Blue, which holds symbolic significance for him.

"The name symbolizes a completely free man. Amadi means happiness and gratitude in Nigerian, while the color blue stands for creativity and freedom," says the 28-year-old musician, who, as Amadi Blue, is fully independent and making his mark in the industry.

