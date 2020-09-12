Artist: Amaarae

Song Title: Fancy

Genre: R&B, Dubstep, Trap, Bounce

Album: The Angel You Don’t Know

Date of release: September 10, 2020

Label: Platoon

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: 'Fancy' is sexually liberal with sexual innuendos from the lips of a modern woman. Its best feature is its fusion of Doja Cat aesthetics with an infectious hook reminiscent of Travis Scott's Jackboys sound - especially Don Toliver. That hook is Trippy in its bass wealth looped guitar chords.

Amaarae is fast becoming Ms. No Bad Songs.

Speaking on 'Fancy,' Amaarae says, “Fancy is a bad b*tch record - it’s that joint that you put on when you’re getting ready to go out, when you're getting ready to ace that exam, to ask for that promotion, do that job interview, go on that date that you know you are about to dress to kill for! It’s for the BOSS B*TCHES.”

You can play the song below;