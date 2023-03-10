Alternative music maestro BOJ returns with exciting new single '2 Bad'

Alternative music pioneer BOJ has delivered his first single of 2023 titled '2 Bad'. The single comes off the back of the release of his 2022 album 'Gbagada Express'.
Artist: BOJ
Song Title: 2 Bad
Genre: Alternative
Date of Release: March 10th, 2023
Producers: Adey
Song Art:
Length: 2 minute 36 seconds
Features: None
Label: MOVES Recordings
Details/Takeaway: Boj delivers his trademark laid back style on this record where he touches on his superstar lifestyle.
