Alternative music maestro BOJ returns with exciting new single '2 Bad'

Adeayo Adebiyi
BOJ
Artist: BOJ

Song Title: 2 Bad

Genre: Alternative

Date of Release: March 10th, 2023

Producers: Adey

Boj - '2 Bad'
Length: 2 minute 36 seconds

Features: None

Label: MOVES Recordings

Details/Takeaway: Boj delivers his trademark laid back style on this record where he touches on his superstar lifestyle.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

