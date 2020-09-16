Artist: Alpha P

Song Title: Quarantine

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 16, 2020

Label: Universal Music Group

Producer: BlaiseBeatz

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Fans have been patiently waiting for new music from the rising star Alpha P, following the release of his first EP, 'King of The Wolves' Alpha has matured in his sound and is now back to give his fans what they have all been asking for.

'Quarantine' was originally just a verse for Instagram, but after posting and seeing the fans reaction Alpha decided to bless them with a full track.

The song is the story of a girl who was loved by her boyfriend but had a fatal virus. Despite the restrictions, he did not care as long as he got to spend those moments with her, it was worth the risk. Although the world may be getting back to normality the love brewed during quarantine remains.

He says, "It’s a very special song to me and I hope it connects with everyone who has experienced this kind of love, a love where you can’t be with your partner because of the lockdown, or the coronavirus.

"This is a song you can send to them to let them know how you feel about them and despite the restrictions, you still wanna see them, and you still love them.”

Alpha already has a project in the works which he has previewed over the months on his Instagram, he is very excited for his fans to see what else he has in the pipeline.

You can play the song below;