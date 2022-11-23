Artist: Alpha P
Alpha P drops festive catchy tune, 'Veronica'
Fast-rising sensation Alpha P has released a new single he calls 'Veronica'. The single is set to be one of the sensational tunes that will soundtrack 2022 "Detty December".
Recommended articles
Song Title: Veronica
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: November 23rd, 2022
Producer: BlaiseBeatz
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 33 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Universal Music International Company Limited
Details/Takeaway: Alpha P, is back with the dance song of the festive season. Creatively, Alpha P has had a great year collaborating with top acts like Rotimi, DJ Tunez, and Wizkid.
He recruits Badboy AV to deliver an irresistible waist-swaying afrobeat hit single. On this song, he professes affection for his One and Only Veronica.
Produced by BlaiseBeatz, 'Veronica' is an afrobeat dance anthem with rich drums, horns and Nigerian street lingo. Alpha P glides on the beat with a very catchy bounce. Alpha P is looking to get his fans on the dance floor and has delivered the right song for it. This is one of a few singles leading to a project
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng