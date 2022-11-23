Alpha P drops festive catchy tune, 'Veronica'

Details/Takeaway: Alpha P , is back with the dance song of the festive season. Creatively, Alpha P has had a great year collaborating with top acts like Rotimi , DJ Tunez , and Wizkid .

He recruits Badboy AV to deliver an irresistible waist-swaying afrobeat hit single. On this song, he professes affection for his One and Only Veronica .

Produced by BlaiseBeatz, 'Veronica' is an afrobeat dance anthem with rich drums, horns and Nigerian street lingo. Alpha P glides on the beat with a very catchy bounce. Alpha P is looking to get his fans on the dance floor and has delivered the right song for it. This is one of a few singles leading to a project