RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Alpha P drops festive catchy tune, 'Veronica'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising sensation Alpha P has released a new single he calls 'Veronica'. The single is set to be one of the sensational tunes that will soundtrack 2022 "Detty December".

Alpha P
Alpha P

Artist: Alpha P

Recommended articles

Song Title: Veronica

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: November 23rd, 2022

Producer: BlaiseBeatz

Song Art:

Alpha P - 'Veronica'
Alpha P - 'Veronica' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 33 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Universal Music International Company Limited

Details/Takeaway: Alpha P, is back with the dance song of the festive season. Creatively, Alpha P has had a great year collaborating with top acts like Rotimi, DJ Tunez, and Wizkid.

He recruits Badboy AV to deliver an irresistible waist-swaying afrobeat hit single. On this song, he professes affection for his One and Only Veronica.

Produced by BlaiseBeatz, 'Veronica' is an afrobeat dance anthem with rich drums, horns and Nigerian street lingo. Alpha P glides on the beat with a very catchy bounce. Alpha P is looking to get his fans on the dance floor and has delivered the right song for it. This is one of a few singles leading to a project

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

SuperSmashBros unveil their new single, 'Magic'

SuperSmashBros unveil their new single, 'Magic'

Nick Cannon says he might be done having children as he expects his 12th baby

Nick Cannon says he might be done having children as he expects his 12th baby

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike's white wedding to happen in England

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike's white wedding to happen in England

Alpha P drops festive catchy tune, 'Veronica'

Alpha P drops festive catchy tune, 'Veronica'

Domestic violence: Mike Bamiloye issues warning to men who maltreat their wives

Domestic violence: Mike Bamiloye issues warning to men who maltreat their wives

Naija’s biggest family game show Come Play Naija continues this weekend!

Naija’s biggest family game show Come Play Naija continues this weekend!

Tems' 'Free Mind' and Rema's 'Calm Down' rebounds, Burna Boy's 'Last Last' extends run on Billboard Hot 100

Tems' 'Free Mind' and Rema's 'Calm Down' rebounds, Burna Boy's 'Last Last' extends run on Billboard Hot 100

Ajebo Hustlers preview new song featuring Mayorkun

Ajebo Hustlers preview new song featuring Mayorkun

Teni, Ayra Starr, Oxlade, Black Sherif to appear in Stormzy's new album

Teni, Ayra Starr, Oxlade, Black Sherif to appear in Stormzy's new album

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Senth Music

Olamide signs new artist Senth Music to YBNL Records

Ayra Starr and Tiwa Savage

Ayra Starr dethrones Tiwa Savage, becomes first female artiste to record 11 entries on Turntable Charts

Wizkid and Tems. (TBD)

Wizkid, Tems win 2022 AMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

Asake in one of his music videos. (Naijaloaded)

Here is why ticket prices at Nigerian concerts are expensive [Pulse Explainer]