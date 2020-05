Artist: Alpha P, DJ Tunez and D3an

Song Title: Paloma (Remix)

Genre: Afro-Pop

Album: King of Wolves

Date of release: May 13, 2020

Label: Universal Music Group

Producer: London, D3an

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This remix was sparked off a twitter conversation with DJ Tunez & Alpha P last month. DJ Tunez then premiered it on Wizkidnews, an Instagram handle live during his show, Tunez Radio.

You can listen to it below;