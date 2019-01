Alpha comes through with a power remix to his successful single 'Ocean Boy.'

Assisted by fellow rappers, Blaqbonez, Dremo and Psycho YP, the quartet, who make up the new generation of hottest emcees on the hip-hop scene, indeed confirm that they are on their own wave.

'Ocean Boy' is a single originally from the fast rising rapper, Alpha's debut studio effort, ''Half Price'', which enjoyed critical acclaim upon its release in 2018.